The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje onFriday resigned from his position with immediate effect.

In a letter of resignation, Ganduje, 75, cited health concerns as the reason for is resignaton.

The former Governor of Kano State said he resigned to focus on his well-being.

Ganduje became the APC chairman in August 2023 following the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu, 78, a former Senator and Governor of Nasarawa State from May 29 , 1999 to May 29, 2007.