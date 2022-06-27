The Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo says, the World Health Organization (WHO) is critical to delivering our mandate to the Anambra people.

Welcoming the WHO Country Representative (WR) Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo to Government lodge in Awka on 24 June 2022, he said, “No government can make significant progress in health without building and maintaining a strong collaboration with WHO. The health of our people is of paramount importance to me, hence this invitation to our State to enable us to interact on how best my administration could propagate the health agenda in line with global best practices.”

He commended WHO’s technical and huge financial support towards strengthening Anambra health system. “I commend your team in our State for the recent prompt response to measles outbreak which prevented more fatalities. For this and many other support we have enjoyed from you, we are grateful.”

In addition to supporting the government in Anambra State in routine immunization, disease surveillance, and outbreak response, WHO is providing technical assistance, through funding from the European Union, under the “Strengthening of the Nigerian Health System for Primary Healthcare Delivery Project”. Over 156,000 people are already covered on health insurance.

In his remarks, Dr Mulombo thanked the governor for trusting WHO as the most credible partner in health and said, “we appreciate you most sincerely for providing the enabling environment & additional office space for WHO and other United Nations Agencies in the State. This makes a very bold statement of your willingness to work with us towards a better health benefit to the people as well as the economy of the State.”

On the governor’s mantra of ‘Know your numbers’, to monitor health indices in the State, which aligns with WHO’s Triple Billion targets (by 2023: 1 billion more people benefitting from universal health coverage; 1 billion more people better protected from health emergencies; 1 billion more people enjoying better health and well-being).

The WR also informed that WHO through WHO’s technical support, the Data Operations Center in Anambra was established to facilitate integration of data on the indicators across programmes and systems. The integrated approach provides general health service planners and managers with an overarching or “cross-cutting” view of health services.

He promised the Governor and the State that WHO will support the implementation of the health agenda in the State.

Whilst in Anambra, the WR handed over medical supplies which included 15 cartons of Ringers lactate (Infusion) and 56 cartons Ringers lactate (Ecoflac). Together with his entourage and State officials, he visited the Molecular laboratory, the electronic medical record (EMR) site powered by Anambra State Health Insurance Agency and discussed with WHO Anambra Team on culture for a respectful workplace.