Reality star Whitemoney has apologised to Cubana Chief Priest over a viral TikTok video of the latter’s alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Atti.

Whitemoney said he never intended to disrespect Chief Priest, stressing that he joined the TikTok challenge spontaneously.

“I couldn’t exit abruptly, so I decided to continue,” he said. “I told my people, let’s defeat her on behalf of Pascal. And yes, we did beat her and we won.”

He said he played Somadina’s song afterward to keep the atmosphere lighthearted.

He saidsharing the video was meant to show support rather than insult Chief Priest.

“I’m truly sorry, big brother. I would never do that because CP is one of the people who made me who I am today. I know how much he invested in my campaign. I’m eternally grateful,” he said.