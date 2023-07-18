President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government said Tuesday in Abuja that the security challenges in the West Coast had been thoroughly reviewed and a properly-funded strategy would be instituted to tackle terrorism.

The President made the disclosure about a new approach by the ECOWAS leaders to tackle security, with more measurable results, after a meeting with the President of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon; President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaru Sissoco Embalo; and the President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, at the State House.

‘‘We have no problems raising funds. We believe we have the instruments to do that. We believe we are capable of raising necessary funds to combat terrorism in the sub-region,’’ the President told newsmen.

The President said the West African leaders had extensive deliberations on sustaining democracy on the West Coast and fashioning out the framework for confronting security.

Also speaking, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, reaffirmed the commitment of the leaders to fast-tracking the transition to democracy in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

He said ECOWAS would ensure that the transition in the three countries would be robust, credible, and inclusive, while more consideration would be given to specific models of peace and security, troops fighting terrorism, and adequate funding.

He said the commission would also welcome support from other partners in combating the insurgents.