…Governors pledge 100% buy-in of subnationals

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Thursday that his administration would overhaul the country’s neglected livestock sector to cut an annual import bill of $1.5 billion, stimulate economic growth and create jobs.

The president said this while peaking at a two-day Consultative Workshop on Livestock Reforms at the State House in Abuja.

The president expressed concerns over Nigeria’s inability to meet basic nutrition needs, such as providing school children with milk.

“This is a very important sector,” he stated. “We are going to give it all it needs to bring value to our country.

“It’s about time that we do it right. A country of over 200 million people cannot serve our children one pint of milk in the classroom per day.

“You will not regret the collaboration and the investment coming into this sector,” he said.

The president highlighted the long-neglected livestock industry as a significant opportunity for economic development, saying “we can contribute so much to Nigeria’s GDP and provide decent jobs.”

The president also acknowledged past oversights in investment opportunities within the sector.

“And when I inaugurated the livestock committee, I didn’t see the path clearly until they started working. We will create the environment where the business will thrive.

”It is our duty to our children and future generations to get it right. Let’s unite in our effort. From reform to realisation of our dream. I stand before you fully committed.

“Yes, we can do it; we can bring prosperity to our people,” he declared. “From grass, we can achieve grace,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, commended the president for the recent initiatives to transform Nigeria’s livestock sector.

He said the federal government’s initiatives would enhance food security and mitigate conflicts between herders and farmers.

“I want to thank Mr. President for deepening the effort to achieve food security through livestock reforms.

“I want to assure you 100% buy-in of subnationals to make this a success,” he said.