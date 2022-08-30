Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday told the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that there was the need to act fast on the country’s economy and the ongoing strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Osinbajo said this when he received the APC governors in his office at the Presidential Villa on a felicitation visit as he recovers from the surgery done last month.

“We all need to work together on these critical issues. We need to think through things, and we need to do it fast,” he said.

The Vice President and the governors agreed to further engage on the economy, ASUU strike and other pressing issues with a view to bringing urgent resolution for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

While welcoming the governors, Osinbajo expressed his appreciation for the visit and the good wishes.

He commended the expertise of Nigerian doctors, and the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities existing in the country.

He said some Nigerian hospitals have world-class facilities but that doctors are restrained by regulations from advertising as a result many people are unaware of the quality medical services available locally.

Present at the meeting were Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State; Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara; Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, and the deputy governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe.