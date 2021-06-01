President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mustapha Isa, the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), who won a second-term of office in the just concluded convention of the Guild in Kano.

The President also congratulated those who emerged as members of the Standing Committee, both the re-elected and the ones who won fresh seats.

He commended the rancour-free conduct of the elections and the unanimous acceptance of the outcome, saying this has set a good standard for other unions to copy.

The President called on the newly-elected executive to join his administration in the efforts to rid the country of fake news and to avoid negativism, advising the media to abstain from content that is against the maintenance of law and order and the sustenance of National security.

In calling for partnership between the two, the President said the media and the government working together, ”can, and will build a strong, safe, secure and inclusive Nigeria.”