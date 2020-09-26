Shocked by the death of Colonel Dahiru Chiroma Bako, an indigene of Wase local government area of Plateau State penultimate Monday, the paramount ruler of the local government area and Emir of Wase, Alh. Sambo Haruna Abdullahi, has described the late military officer as a pride to the local government, Plateau state and Nigeria as a gallant soldier who sacrificed his life for the return of peace to Boko Haram prone areas.

Expressing his condolence to the family of the late military officer, the royal father said: “One of the illustrious sons of our local government, Col. Dahiru was penultimate Sunday leading his patrol team to flush out Boko Haram insurgents on the dreaded Damboa-Sabongari axis of Borno State and sadly, fell to an ambush mounted by the heartless beasts that were on killing spree

“Our son was unfortunately hit by the bullet fired by the insurgents that resulted to his death later in the hospital. Although, his death was sad and a loss to Nigeria, but it has reinforced our confidence in the strong will he exhibited and the sacrifice he made in defending our country. We shall forever remember his courage and gallantry and we shall remain proud of his sacrifice and courage in defending his fatherland in the face of challenges

“As part of the oncoming 10-year anniversary of my ascension to the throne, we have concluded plans to bestow an honor on the gallant soldier as we continue to offer prayers for the repose of his soul. We shall stand by his family as we commend the concern shown to the family by the governor of Borno State and we shall continue to pray for a way out of the quagmire we found ourselves”.

The Royal Father appealed to the military authority and other concerned Nigerians to extend hands of support to the family of the deceased to cushion the effect of hardship his demise may cause the family.

Meanwhile, plans have reached advanced stage for a colorful 10-year anniversary celebration of ascension to the famous Wase throne by Alh. Sambo and a book launch on the history of Wase may form part of the celebration to add glamor and strengthen the records for future reference.