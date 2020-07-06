The federal government said Monday that the examination being conducted by the West African Examinations

Council (WAEC) for graduating students would now hold from August 4, 2020 to September 5, 2020.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Education, Mr Emeka Nwajuba, at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on the Control of COVID-19.

He said the local timings for the country would be published after a stakeholders’ meeting with National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on Tuesday.

The minister called on parents and guardians to ensure their wards register for the National Examinations Council (NECO) exams currently ongoing.

He said dates for NECO and National Business and Technical Education Board (NABTEB) and NECO examinations would be announced soon.