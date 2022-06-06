The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a church in southwestern Nigeria, killing and injuring dozens of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s strong denunciation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security in contravention of humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Nigerian government and people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.