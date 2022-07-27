The UN Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic (CAR), Yao Agbetse, will conduct an official visit to the country from July 27 to August 5, 2022.

During his mission, the expert will meet government officials, representatives of civil society and the UN system as well as members of the diplomatic community to follow up on recommendations mentioned in his annual reports and communications.

This visit will also allow Agbetse to visit the prefectures of Haute Kotto and Vakaga to talk to local authorities and the various actors and partners operating there.

The expert will present the findings from his visit at the Human Rights Council’s upcoming 51st Session, which begins in September.