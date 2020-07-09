He has shattered the myth of a “newcomer lawmaker,” with supersonic speed. He has confounded his critics and dazed his fans.

In June 2019 when Senator Uba Sani took an oath to represent Kaduna Central in the upper legislative chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly, I foretold that in Kaduna’s seemingly egalitarian political space, there would be a remarkable distinction between him and his predecessors.

Figuratively, I inferred that the performance index would rise by about one-third – with every Bill successfully sponsored.

True to prognosis, some commentators have now christened this, “Senator Uba Sani’s 2019 masterstroke in six months.” Indeed, the Senator’s legislative effectiveness is exemplary in the history of Kaduna Central.

I also argued that generally, every good legislative effectiveness ranking would show Senator Uba Sani outperforming all other 9th Assembly members from Kaduna State. As Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, he has made even more impact on a national scale than many others previously given the responsibility. Anyway, this is no longer news.

Some would argue that for a lawmaker whose campaign slogan was “Your Vision my Mission,” nothing short of his stellar performance should have been expected. The confidence of his constituents has been shored up by his regular contacts with them in moments of festivities or grief. He would attend marriage ceremonies as he would attack hunger in IDP camps, storm communities affected by either disease epidemic or banditry attacks promptly and not only to empathize with them but to give succour. His legendary generosity could be gleaned from unbeatable doses of material relief and cash support for victims’ families and survivors. It was in the news recently that he took over the medical bills of some badly-injured constituents within Kaduna Central after a bloody bandits’ attack.

For starters, the Senator who has actually distinguished himself has a number of sponsored outstanding bills to his credit. These include the Bill for the first-ever Federal College of Education, Giwa, which he sponsored in consideration of the challenges of the education sector that has worked against efforts to prioritize the breeding of professional and efficient teachers. Recent reports have shown that this Bill has already scaled through third reading and eventually subjected to a public hearing at the Senate.

While his fans were basking in the euphoria created by his moves to advance professionalism and efficiency in the educational realm, he sponsored yet another Bill for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in his constituency of Rigasa. This time, it was Senator Uba’s response to the cries of constituents, especially those in the densely populated areas who watch helplessly as inadequate well-equipped healthcare facilities took away the lives of women and children. Reportedly, this Bill has also scaled through third reading and the final public hearing at the upper legislative chamber.

One disturbing reality about many states in Northern Nigeria was the preponderance of torture centres in the guise of religious education centres, many of which have been knocked down in Kaduna and the founders arrested by security agents. Senator Uba swiftly sponsored Care and Protection of Child, Parents Bill. The aim is to provide succour for children once chained in such torture chambers and create a platform where they can be reintegrated into society. Broadly, the Bill seeks to ensure that after childbirth, these young ones can still fulfil their dreams. Media reported that this Bill too has since passed first reading at the upper legislative chamber.

Ravaged by banditry and a lack of proper access to advanced school certificates, Senator Uba Sani went beyond providing relief materials and cash support to his constituents to giving knowledge a big boost. His Federal College of Forestry Technology and Research, Birnin-Gwari Bill, 2019, landed at the Senate chambers and it was celebration galore back home as constituents hailed the effort at every given opportunity.

In positively giving back to his base, he dominated news headlines with The University of Technology Bill 2019, seeking for the conversion of Kaduna State Polytechnic into a University. He was said to be motivated primarily to sponsor this Bill in order to reposition the institution, so it can be a breeding ground for the skilled manpower needed to propel Nigeria’s industrialization. At the moment, this Bill has reportedly passed first reading at the Senate.

Significantly, the effectiveness of Senator Uba Sani’s legislative function is not limited to the sponsorship of bills. He has also moved motions considered to be very relevant to the advancement of his people in Kaduna Central, nay Nigerians.

He made it a sharp point, drawing the attention of the Senate to the urgency of addressing the prevalence of modern slavery in Nigeria. He then proceeded to take on the hydra-headed monster of Child Trafficking in Nigeria.

One other Bill that left the people of Kaduna so excited was the Bill for the establishment of Institute of Information and Technology. Some insist it would be the first Federal institute of its kind in Northern Nigeria. This is a no mean feat, given the fact that Senator Uba Sani has been in the Senate for just one year.

A more formidable Bill of national and even international importance was that of the amendment to Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA 1991) which has since passed second reading in the Senate. He made it clear that the Bill was informed by the need for Nigeria to be a part of the global best practices in banking.

While the 9th Senate led by the indefatigable Ahmed Lawan has demonstrated that lawmakers could make a lot of difference, the people of Kaduna Central are genuinely on the threshold of history.

Interestingly, he has left no stone unturned regarding the follow-up to these significant national challenges, so that the bills will eventually be passed into law.

It is difficult, if not impossible, to pinpoint Uba Sani’s match in the history of Kaduna Central’s representation at the Senate in recent years. This is more so because he launched unprecedented potent motions, sponsored and co-sponsored bills with a direct bearing to the betterment of his constituents. Take it or leave it, the Uba Sani years at the Senate are going to be remarkable – from the historical perspective. As the Hausa adage says, a Good Friday begins with a promising Wednesday. The lawmaker has made his mark as the Senate is getting set to roll out the drums for celebrating its eventful legislative year – June 2019 to June 2020.