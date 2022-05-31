President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Tuesday received President of Liberia, George Weah, at Qasr Al Shati’, where the African leader conveyed his condolences over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and recalled the track record of the late president and his role in the comprehensive development drive in the UAE.

He also congratulated H.H. Sheikh Mohamed on his election as the UAE President and his wishes of sustained progress and development to the Emirates.

The Liberian president expressed his country’s keenness to expand cooperation with the UAE during the next stage through constructive partnerships that benefit from the country’s development model.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to president Weah for the sincere feelings over the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa and toward the UAE leadership and people.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, along with a number of officials and the delegation accompanying the President of Liberia