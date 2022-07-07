The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Thursday condemned the terrorist attack against a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, which resulted in the killing of two Egyptian soldiers and the injury of a number of Egyptian peacekeepers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said the UAE condemned criminal acts and expressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its full solidarity with the Egyptian mission, which participates with UN peacekeeping forces in operations to maintain security, stability, and peace and provide humanitarian aid in Mali.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt and to the families of the two victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.