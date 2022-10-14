TheUnited Arab Emirates (UAE) has condemned the bombing that took place in central Mali and targeted a passenger bus, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Malian government and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.