His Excellency Sultan Ali Al-Harbi presented his credentials to His Excellency José Maria Neves, President of Cape Verde, as non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Praia.

Al-Harbi conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to His Excellency José Maria Neves and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for his country and people.

For his part, His Excellency José Maria Neves conveyed to the ambassador his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as his wishes for the UAE Government and people for further development and growth.

His Excellency wished Al-Harbi success in his work and in the strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields that unite the two countries, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his tasks.

Al-Harbi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Cape Verde and his keenness to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields, thus contributing to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed cooperation between the UAE and Cape Verde and discussed ways to develop it in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries and peoples.