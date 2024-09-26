The American people, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, would contribute $30 million over three years to the $369.5 million multi-donor Health Sector Transformation Project (HSTP) managed by the World Bank in South Sudan.

Through the HSTP, the United States is pleased to join other health donors committed to improving the health of South Sudanese people.

South Sudan continues to suffer some of the worst maternal and child health indicators globally.

In 2020, 1,223 women died per 100,000 live births and one child in ten died before the age of five.

Through the HSTP, U.S. funds would be used to procure and deliver maternal and child health kits for host communities, refugees and returnees through health facilities.