…Says Facebook, other social media platforms must register in Nigeria

The federal government said Wednesday that the management of Twitter has reached out for a high-level discussion to resolve the issue that led to the suspension of its activities in Nigeria.

Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, said this while briefing State House corespondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister said management of the microblogging platform reached out to government for discussions Wednesday morning.

He said Twitter was suspended because it provided an platform for those that are threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

The minister said the owner of Twitter helped to fund the recent #EndSARS protest and allowed the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu, to use the platform to call for the killing of policemen.

He said Twitter failed to take down Kanu’s tweets despite repeated requests to do so.

The minister listed conditions that must be met even if government opens up discussion with Twitter on its suspension.

He said Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms must be registered in the country.

He said freedom of speech has not been stifled by the suspension of Twitter as is being stressed in some quarters, stressing that Nigerians can use other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

The minister also dismissed remarks by some individuals that the suspension was not effective, saying that Twitter is losing money as a result of the action.