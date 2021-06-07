I have always abhorred Twitter for limiting words contained in messages posted on their platform. And I precisely refused to join that insidious globalist machine for their racist arrogance.

Jack Dorsey is the CEO owner. He is a queer racist with a “God complex”.

His platform is notorious for its intrusive algorithms that promote degeneracy, rabid neo-liberalism, and lawlessness in developing nations. Twitter as an online monopoly facilitates chaos and violence in our societies to undermine our sovereignty, to enable them to appropriate our economies in developing countries, such as Nigeria. And as a private business entity, they must respect our laws or pack up.

Even though Twitter’s largest following in Africa by far is Nigeria with over a 50million users. Yet, they located their Headquarters for Africa in Ghana, instead of Nigeria.

And their billionaire CEO, Mr. Dorsey stimulates anarchy in mineral-rich countries in Africa and elsewhere, to weaken their economies and give PREDATORS like him considerable leverage over vast mineral resources which they buy next to nothing — while leaving the indigenous populations, volatile, fragmented, and in misery.

In addition, they exploit users’ gullibility and addiction to their incendiary platforms which penetrate territorial national boundaries to accomplish their purely selfish objectives.

We must curtail their influence in our society by floating our homegrown platforms. Many countries are already doing that successfully, and Nigeria must take a stand too.