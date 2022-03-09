No words can describe the feeling when I realize that you are no more. It’s a feeling like no other. No one can understand the pain of going through life without such an important part of you.

You saw beauty in everything in life, you were a very simple-minded human being. You were the best person morally that I’ve ever known. You taught us how to live life to the fullest. You made everything so much fun as a kid growing up and taught us how to face the world we were going to live in.

My mother was one of the strongest, bravest, and kindest humans to grace this planet. Without her, I wouldn’t be here today, I wouldn’t be the person I am, and I wouldn’t have the life I have. She is everything to me, and more, and there’s no way I could ever quantify the importance she’s held in my life.

My mother, a loving and wonderful mother, an epitome of motherhood in its climax, was born on the 1st of July 1960 and died on the 9th of March 2013. The most reliable, responsible and dependable being in my life. She died exactly 9 years ago on this day.

My mother was a success – who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much, who was a listening ear to everyone, who embrace each and everyone in respect of who and where you came from, who has filled her niche and accomplished her task. who looked for the best in others and gave the best she had.

We lost a mother, and ever since the vacuum created has been increasing day by day, verily life has been unbearable without you, may the almighty continue to grant your external soul rest in Al-Firdaus Mama. Amin.

I will forever salute you mother because you have been all I ever needed in my the world! You taught me to never give up on my dreams but to persevere no matter how hard the storms may be.

Allaahum-maghfir lihayyinaa, wa mayyitinaa, wa shaahidinaa, wa ghaa’ibinaa, wa sagheerinaa wa kabeerinaa, wa thakarinaa wa ‘unthaanaa. Allaahumma man ‘ahyaytahu minnaa fa’ahyihi ‘alal-‘Islaami, wa man tawaffaytahu minnaa fatawaffahu ‘alal-‘eemaani, Allaahumma laa tahrimnaa ‘ajrahu wa laa tudhillanaa ba’dahu.