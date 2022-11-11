The President of ECOWAS Commission Dr Omar Alieu Touray Thursday November 10, 3022, opened the forty-ninth ECOWAS Audit Committee meeting.

The three-day meeting holding at the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, Nigeria l, from November 10 to November 12, 2022 l, would consider the work plan and budget of the Office of Auditor General (OAG), the AG’s mid-year report to Council, and the three-year Audit Plan, among others. The 3rd audit Committee will be handing over to the 4th Audit Committee at the meeting.

Mr Joao Alage Mamadu Fadia, the Auditor General of ECOWAS Institutions welcomed the Audit Committee Members and other guests to the meeting and wished the fruitful deliberations.

Touray congratulated the newly appointed members of the Audit Committee. After informing them that one of the cardinal objectives of his Management is to strengthen good governance and accountability mechanisms in ECOWAS, Touray solicited the support of the Audit Committee in delivering the objective.

The Audit Committee assist the Council of Ministers in their oversight functions to ensure adherence to corporate governance by all ECOWAS Institutions through effective monitoring and review of risks, control and governance processes, accountability and transparency frameworks, which have been established in the Institutions. The members of the 4th Audit Committee are Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Sénégal, Guinea Bissau and Benin.