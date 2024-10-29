President Bola Ahnes Tinubu Monday unveiled a comprehensive four-year strategic plan aimed at transforming operations of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) and maximising impact on good causes across the country.

The plan was unveiled by the president at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president expressed confidence in the strategic document, saying its potential to enhance the federal government’s outreach to marginalized communities.

“This move is part of President Tinubu’s efforts to drive economic transformation, ensure security, enhance food production, and improve social services.

“Through the National Lottery Trust Fund, the president believes that help will reach many Nigerians, providing support to vulnerable individuals and communities,” he said.

The president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr George Akume commended the Executive Secretary of National Lottery Trust Fund for his leadership.

In his keynote address, the Executive Secretary of National Lottery Trust Fund, Comrade Tosin Adeyanju commended the president for his effort to introduce Revenue Assurance Platform (RAP) which he described will help the lottery industry to achieve its mandate.

“I want to appreciate our father, president Bola Tinubu for his role in reshaping the lottery industry in Nigeria through the introduction of Revenue Assurance Platform.

“I am honored to present to Mr. President and the public the four-year strategic plan of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), developed within the first two months of my tenure as Executive Secretary/CEO.

“I express my profound appreciation to Mr. President for appointing me to serve our great nation, Nigeria. As a proud Nigerian, I solemnly pledge to discharge my duties in line with Mr. President’s expectations and those of our fellow citizens. Today marks a significant step towards enhancing our mandate and deepening our impact on Nigerian communities, as envisioned by Mr. President.

“Since 2005, NLTF has successfully implemented over 306 projects nationwide, touching lives and transforming communities. NLTF is committed to delivering void causes and worthwhile interventions across various sectors and in communities in need. Our strategic plan aligns with the current administration’s vision for sustainable development and social welfare,” he said.