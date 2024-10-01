President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Monday swore-in Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo, commonly known as Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, as the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Justice Kekere-Ekun, the second female CJN in Nigeria’s history, was sworn in following her confirmation by the Senate.

The new CJN was sworn in by the president at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, the president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding the judiciary’s independence and sanctity.

He underscored the pivotal role of the judiciary in safeguarding Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

”The judiciary is an important pillar constituting the tripod that holds our constitutional democracy. Indeed, the Nigerian judiciary, at various times in history, has proven to be the moderating force ensuring everyone remains in check.

”Your role as the last hope of the common man serves to sustain our people’s confidence in democracy, knowing well that there is an important arbiter that can always give them redress if they are wronged.

”For this function, it is important that our judiciary remains truly independent. It is my administration’s total commitment to preserve the sanctity of the judiciary.

”While we may have reasons to interface as complementing components of the same government, under my watch, the government will also be mindful of the clear line demarcating the two of us.

”We will never interfere or abuse the relationship between us as separate organs of government in our democracy. This is important for sustaining our constitutional democracy, ” the president said.

President Tinubu reiterated his government’s dedication to improving judicial officers’ welfare and working conditions, noting recent decisions to enhance their effectiveness in administering justice.

He urged Justice Kekere-Ekun to continue upholding the principles of ethical leadership, fearlessness, and honesty that have defined her career.

”The Nigerian judiciary needs a leader with these qualities at this time, and I have no doubt that you will set the pace for others to follow,” he said.

The president lauded Justice Kekere-Ekun’s rise as a testament to hard work and an inspiration to women, particularly young girls, in a male-dominated profession.

”This day has also cemented the judiciary as a self-evolving and progressive institution. I specifically congratulate the Nigerian women. Any girl child can dream big and have her dreams come true. It is worth celebrating,” he said.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the presence of Justice Kekere-Ekun’s 89-year-old mother, Mama Wilfred Layiwola Ogundimu (Nee Savage), and other family members led by Akin Kekere-Ekun, Justice Kekere-Ekun’s husband.

The president commended the Senate for expediting the confirmation of the new CJN and thanked members of the judiciary for their continued support.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, justices of the Supreme Court, senior judicial officers, and members of the Federal Executive Council attended the event.

Kudirat Kekere-Ekun was born on May 7, 1958, in London, United Kingdom. Her quest in the legal profession commenced at the University of Lagos where she obtained her first degree in law in 1980. After her completion of the Nigeria Law School, she was called to the Nigerian Bar on July 10, 1981. Academism was the driving force that propelled her to the London School of Economics where she was awarded a master of Law in November 1983.

Kekere-Ekun began her career in the judiciary in the capacity of the Senior Magistrate II in the Lagos State Judiciary before being promoted to the status of State High Court Judge.

She also served as the chairman of the Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Zone II, Ikeja from November 1996 to May 1999.

She was appointed to Court of Appeal in 2004 in recognition of her contribution to the development of the judiciary.

This was followed by her promotion as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in July 2013.

Her service to the judiciary acknowledged in October 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari who awarded her the national honours of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).