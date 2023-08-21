President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Monday swore in the 45 appointees cleared by the Senate as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The event, which took place at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, was attended by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House Representatives Mr Tajudeen Abbas.

Others were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr George Akume and the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara state Mr AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The ministers were sworn in a batches. The first batch comprised of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha; Minister of State (Gas) for Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo; Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy; and the Minister of Education Mr Tahir Maman.

The second batch include the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev; and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari.

The third batch include the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu; Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; and the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh.

The fourth batch includes the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; Minister of Transportation, Alkali Sa’id; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite, and the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru.

The fifth batch include Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Gwarzo; Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmud; Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa; Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

The sixth batch include the Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sunumu; Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa; Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John; and the Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

The seventh batch include the Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris; Minister of State Environment, Ishak Salako; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

The eighth batch include the Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu; Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong; and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike.

The ninth batch include the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo; Minister of State for Steel Development, Maigari Ahmadu; Minister of Police affairs, Ibrahim Geidam; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; and the Minster of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo.

Speaking at the event, the President urged the newly inaugurated Ministers to exhibit integrity in all their conducts because Nigerians would hold both him and the Ministers accountable.

He reminded the ministers that it was a privilege for them to serve the nation and that they can’t afford to fail the nation.

“It is the highest honour to be chosen to serve as Ministers in the Federal Executive Council of our beloved Republic. With such high honour comes tremendous responsibility.

“All of you who have been sworn-in have been called to distinguish yourselves. It is me who knows you. I delegate this authority but the greatest number of Nigerians is highly expecting delivery and accountability and transparency.

“I expect that you will serve with integrity, dignity and deliver. I will hold you to that standard we all promised Nigerians,” he said.