President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as he marks his 80th birthday.

Oba Rashidi is an accomplished businessman who served as Governor of Oyo state from 2003 to 2007 and as a Senator in the Third Republic.

He was elevated from Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland to a beaded-crown-wearing Oba by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on August 12, 2024.

The president joined the family, friends and the people of Ibadanland to celebrate the elder statesman on this milestone.

The president commended Oba Rashidi for his strength of will and courage in pursuing justice and lofty ideals.

The president saluted the astute politician for his service to the nation and dedication to the cause of a greater Nigeria.

He thanked Oba Rashidi for his friendship and support over the years, and prayed for unceasing wisdom, robust health and strength for Oba Rashidi as he marks this significant occasion.