President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated with former governor of Ondo state Olusegun Mimiko on his 70th birthday and rejoiced with him for attaining the biblical milestone of three scores and ten.

The president expressed gratitude to God for preserving the life of the esteemed medical doctor, who is fondly called Iroko.

He recalled Mimiko’s activism as a student union leader and his struggle with like minds to retrieve his mandate from usurpers in 2009, which inspired similar struggles.

According to the president, Mimiko’s contributions to his state and the nation as a commissioner for health at two different times, as minister of housing, secretary to the Ondo State Government, and governor from 2009 to 2017, are deeply appreciated.

The president commended Mimiko’s achievements as a political leader and trailblazer. He was the first governor produced by the Labour Party.

The president said Mimiko’s sacrifices and leadership style have earned him recognition as a grassroots, people-oriented leader.

He prayed that almighty God would continue to grant the former governor wisdom and good health.