President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated with former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) as he turns 82 on August 17, 2023.

The President congratulated the former military President who had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff with indelible legacies for his gallant defense of our nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War.

The President affirmed the contributions of Gen. Babangida to national development, which include the creation of many states to strengthen the federal structure, physical infrastructure, the liberalization of the media industry, and other initiatives across the health and defense sectors.

He said the influential position of the former Nigerian leader, who has, after 30 years outside of power, consistently remained a voice of wisdom and counsel for many political leaders, both within and outside of Nigeria.

The President prayed for the continuous well-being of Gen. Babangida and his family.