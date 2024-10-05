President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, former Osun state governor and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, on his 70th birthday.

The president applauded his long-term ally for being a consistent progressive with a proven record of accomplishment, including commitment to fiscal discipline and excellence.

He recalled that during his tenure as governor of Osun State, Oyetola recorded significant achievements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

The president also recognised Oyetola administration’s contributions to impressive growth in the state’s internally generated revenue, prioritisation of workers’ and pensioners’ welfare, and efforts to develop the mining sector to attract investors.

He expressed confidence in the former governor’s leadership qualities, which earned him the opportunity to serve as the pioneer head of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

He said Oyetola’s passion for development would continue to drive his contributions to the nation, filling the future with promise and hope.

The president prayed for continued strength and wisdom for the celebrator and wishes him many more years filled with opportunities for further growth and development.