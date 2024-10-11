President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated businesswoman Hajia Muinat Bola Shagaya as she celebrates her 65th birthday.

The president joined the family, friends and business associates in celebrating the founder and CEO of Bolmus Group International, whose business and philanthropic endeavours have touched the lives of many Nigerians.

The president commended Hajia Shagaya’s contribution to the nation’s economic growth, particularly through her diverse business investments in industries such as oil, real estate, banking, and communications.

He extended his wishes for the continued health and happiness of the trailblazing entrepreneur.