…2 states in south-east too small for APC – Ganduje



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the Edo state governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to prioritise the development of his state while assuring him of the full support of the federal government and the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

The president made the call on Thursday in Abuja at a meeting with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress party, where the Edo governor-elect and the deputy governor-elect, Rep Dennis Idahosa, presented their certificates of return.

The president emphasised the importance of good governance and delivering results to the people of Edo State.

‘’Governor-elect, you can now face the task of development. We are here to work with you. You have seen the progressive governors of APC. They are truly progressive. Work with them. Learn the ropes, and I believe you are up to the task,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges of democracy, particularly in emerging economies like Nigeria, the president said: ”You have earned the victory. Democracy is difficult, particularly in emerging democracies and economies like ours.

”If you hear complaints from places like America, you know how difficult it is to navigate democracy. But it remains the best form of government.”

The president congratulated Senator Okpebholo and his deputy and described them as a ”good symbol of people ordained by God to work together.”

”You started as rivals and ended us as partners. You are a symbol of good understanding in politics; the man at our party’s helm has been through it before.

”In Kano, he was a front runner, became a second runner, and became a deputy before he eventually became a governor,” he said.

The president acknowledged the role played by former governor of Edo state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the progressive governors and the APC leadership in the successful outcome of the gubernatorial election in Edo.

”I saw Adams Oshiomhole radiating in joy… sincerely the governors showed up in Edo, they impressed me. They defended the party. They worked hard for the party,” he said.

The president also commended INEC and the security agencies for ensuring a peaceful and organised election, with no reports of violence or disturbances.

”I must thank the security agencies. There was no bloodshed, no riot, people voted and went back to their houses in peace, and the fears dissipated instantly, ” he said.

The president urged the party leadership and membership to remain united and focused on achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda.

”Never mind the noise makers. I do a lot of statistical sampling and results. When you hear politicians saying ‘all politics is local’, you must respect that notion.

”When you see the stability in the Edo North senatorial district, we see a man that won the Central senatorial district and a candidate who has won a seat in the south senatorial district; we did a match- which turned out to be a winning match,” he said.

The president also commented on the heavy downpour on Election Day in Edo and the electorate’s commitment to voting in the rain without using an umbrella.

”It is a very punching illustration,” the President said, referring to remarks made by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Ganduje, about the election-day rains in Edo.

In his remarks, Senator Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, commended the leadership and support of the President, the governors, and all stakeholders.

”On the day of the election, there was an exciting scenario: it was raining heavily, yet people came out to vote without using an umbrella. Your Excellency, the people were convinced that our party is the party to be voted for, and we won the election,” he said.

The APC national chairman said the party’s next focus is securing victories in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ondo and Anambra states.

”The election in Anambra is part of our programme, ‘political de-marginalisation of south-east geopolitical zone.’

”Having only two states in the south-east as APC is too small for us. We need more states from the Southeast geo-political zone,” he said.