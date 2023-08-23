President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Director-General/CEO of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Engr Aliyu Abubakar Aziz to commence 90-day pre-retirement leave with effect from August 24, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.

The President also approved the appointment of Engr Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the acting Director-General of NIMC for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive Director-General of the agency beginning on November 24, 2023.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the President also approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

He said the appointment was sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr Pius Osunyikanmi.

He said the appointment takes immediate effect.