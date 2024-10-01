President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Tuesday that the country is winning the war on terror and banditry that have bedeviled some parts of the country.

The president said this in a nationwide broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day anniversary.

He said over 300 Boko Haram and bandit commanders have been eliminated in the Northeast, Northwest and some other parts of the country.

“On the security front, I am happy to announce to you, my compatriots, that our administration is winning the war on terror and banditry. Our target is to eliminate all the threats of Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and the scourge of all forms of violent extremism.

“Within one year, our government has eliminated Boko Haram and bandit commanders faster than ever. As of the last count, over 300 Boko Haram and bandit commanders have been eliminated by our gallant troops in the Northeast, Northwest, and some other parts of the country.

We have restored peace to hundreds of communities in the North, and thousands of our people have been able to return home.

“It is an unfinished business, which our security agencies are committed to ending as quickly as possible. As soon as we can restore peace to many communities in the troubled parts of the North, our farmers can return to their farms. We expect to see a leap in food production and a downward spiral in food costs. I promise you, we shall not falter on this,” he said.

The president also spoke on the flood disaster in some parts of the country, stressing that the federal government has made robust interventions to mitigate the effects of floods across the country.

“Our government has been responding to the recent natural disasters, particularly the flooding in parts of the country. After Vice President Kashim Shettima visited Maiduguri, I also visited to assure our people that this federal government will always stand with our people in their times of trouble.

“At the last meeting of the Federal Executive Council, we approved a Disaster Relief Fund to mobilise private and public sector funds to help us respond faster to emergencies.

Our government has also ordered integrity tests of all our dams in the country to avert future disasters,” he said.