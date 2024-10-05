President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with the government and people of Niger state over a boat accident which occurred Tuesday night at Mokwa Local Government Area.

The boat, which was said to be carrying about 300 people, primarily women and children, was sailing on the Gbajibo River from the Mundi community when it capsized.

While at least 150 people were rescued from the scene, 25 bodies have so far been recovered.

The president commiserated with the families of the victims and prays for the repose of the souls of the dead.

The President directed the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the spate of boat accidents in Niger state and across the country and devise modalities to check the trend.

He also orderes NIWA to expand the scope of its surveillance of inland waters to ensure people’s safety and prosecute boat operators violating the ban on night sailing.

The president thanked emergency workers and local divers who were working to find the remaining people.