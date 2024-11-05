President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined the Nigerian media industry in mourning the passing of a trail-blazing journalist and first female editor of the Champion Newspapers, Dr Ngozi Fidelia Anyaegbunam, at the age of 67.

Beyond her journalism career, the deceased was a lecturer at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) and rose to head the Department of General Studies in the institution.

She was also the author of the popular book- “Waziri Ibrahim- Politics without bitterness.”

She served as a consultant to several institutions, including the National Population Commission, National Electric Power Authority and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The president paid tribute to Dr Anyaegbunam’s tireless contributions to the media profession in Nigeria, celebrating her journalistic excellence and award-winning works, which helped shape the standards of the profession.

The president extended condolences to Dr Anyaegbunam’s family and friends, including former colleagues at the Champion newspaper, Daily Times and in the media generally, as well as at UNICAL.

He prayed God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort those she left behind.