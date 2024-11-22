President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with the government and people of Katsina state following the passing of Alhaji Ahmadu Kurfi, the Maradin Katsina and district head of Kurfi.

Alhaji Kurfi was a distinguished elder statesman and a prominent traditional leader who made significant contributions throughout his illustrious public service career.

He served as the executive secretary of the Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO), overseeing the transition to democratic rule in 1979.

President Tinubu commends Alhaji Kurfi’s exemplary service to the nation and humanity and reminds current public servants of the legacy he leaves behind.

The president prayed for the elder statesman’s eternal peace and offers his deepest sympathies to his family as they cope with this profound loss.