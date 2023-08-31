President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with the family of the designer of the national flag in 1958 Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi following his passing into glory at the age of 87.

In a condolence message issued in Abuja, the President said the deceased left a generational legacy.

He said the green and white flag designed by the deceased is a legacy that has consistently reflected the fruitfulness, resilience, and harmony enjoyed by the nation, and the boldness and uniqueness with which Nigerians characteristically reach for and achieve success around the world.

The President also condoled with friends and associates of the retired civil servant, who dedicated his life to the service of the nation, sharing knowledge and experience with old and young, and inspiring many to think and act patriotically.

The President said he believes that Pa Akinkunmi lived and worked for the greatness of the country, and rests eternally with a place of honour in Nigeria’s history.