…Nigeria’ll achieve national unity under Tinubu, says Metuh

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Wednesday met with the former President of the Senate President Mr Anyim Pius Anyim and the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Olisah Metuh in his office at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Anyim, who was Secretary to the Government of the Federation, expressed satisfaction with the decisions and actions taken by the President so far.

He said the visit was primarily to encourage the President on the successes he has achieved so far.

“It was a great honour to pay courtesy on the President and congratulate him, first and foremost, for his successful inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also to encourage and congratulate him for the bold he has taken so far. We had a whole lot of heart-to-heart discussions, but primarily, it’s to congratulate him,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Olisah Metuh said he was optimistic that the Tinubu administration would achieve national unity.

“We came to see the President, to commend him for his very good takeoff; the policies he has brought, his inclusiveness, and most of all to canvass for the idea of participatory governance, participatory democracy.

“We believe that for policies and programmes, there has to be options and alternatives for those programmes, but only when we are together can we achieve success.

“Our nation has bled for over eight years, but we believe that from now onwards, Mr President has shown the way that the country will come together and then we’ll be able to live happily,” he said.