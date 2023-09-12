President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have finalized a historic agreement which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travelers.

The leaders agreed Monday in Abu Dhabi that Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria.

As negotiated by the two Heads of State, the immediate restoration of flight activity through the two airlines and between the two countries does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals presented by President Tinubu to his UAE counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which would involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

President Tinubu also negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two governments, which would be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

President Tinubu commended the UAE President for his friendship and determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence the standard of relations between the two important countries.