President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended religious bodies in the country for their roles in promoting peace and tolerance, and reiterated his admibistration’s commitment to collaborate with them for national development.

The president said this at the opening ceremony of the Workshop of African Lutheran Church Leadership Consultation held in Abuja.

The president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, acknowledged the immense role the Lutheran Church of Christ plays in promoting peace and unity through preaching the message of peace and tolerance. In his words:

“I want to specially acknowledge the immense contributions of the Lutheran Church of Christ to the development of our dear country, particularly in the areas of praying and preaching the message of peace and tolerance amongst the populace, which has resulted in the enduring peace and tranquillity experienced in the country, despite daunting challenges,” he said.

Also speaking, Lutheran World Fellowship (LWF) Vice-President for Africa, Rev. Dr. Yonas Dibisa, thanked the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) for its hospitality and willingness to host the five-day event.

He urged participants to use the opportunity to share their experiences and challenges and proffer workable solutions that will help in deepening unity in our diversity.

In his goodwill message, the President of Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, enjoined the church to serve as agents of transformation in all their endeavors so as to bring the needed change in our society.

He also urged the church not to use words that are capable of bringing division but only words that brings unity in diversity.