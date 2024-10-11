President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated ace broadcaster and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on her 62nd birthday on October 11, and commended her passion for building a better Nigeria through her various public roles.

The president recalled Mrs Dabiri-Erewa’s illustrious career in public service, which first brought her to national prominence during her active days as a broadcaster with NTA.

She carved a niche as an authority on covering human-interest stories and skillfully anchoring the weekly NTA Newsline programme with flair, empathy, insight, and credibility.

The president said that millions of Nigerians who watched her in this role saw her as a household name.

He said her contributions to the nation, particularly in her efforts to bridge the gap between Nigeria and its diaspora, have extended far beyond the newsroom.

The president commended Dabiri-Erewa for her exemplary service in various capacities, including as a Member of the House of Representatives, Chairman of the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, and as the pioneer Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM.

The president lauded her tireless efforts to ensure that the rights of Nigerian migrants are respected.

He also commended her work in facilitating investment and business opportunities between Nigeria and the Diaspora.

He affirmed that the former parliamentarian has proven to be a role model for women in politics.

He said her relentless dedication, optimism, courage, and commitment to excellence inspire many Nigerian women to take on leadership roles in the political arena.

The president prayed that Almighty Allah would grant her many years of good health and service to the nation.