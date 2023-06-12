President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Monday held low-key activities for this year’s Democracy Day celebrations.

June 12 is set aside by the federal government in memory of the annulment of 1993 presidential elections said to have been won by late Moshood Abiola.

The Guards’ Brigade of the Nigerian Army organized a parade in honour of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The colourful event was held at the foyer of the President’s office at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Soon after the arrival of the President, the national anthem was rendered followed by the inspection of a Guard of Honour mounted for the number one citizen.

The sword drill squad of the guards’ brigade then took the stage for a unique performance, followed by a cultural display.

The officers and men on parade gave three hearty cheers to their Commander in Chief depicting their loyalty.

Those in attendance were Vice President Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume among others.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; the Service chiefs and Inspector-General of Police were also part of the ceremony.

Former Vice President to the acclaimed winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential Election,

Babagana Kingkibe, was a special feature at the event.