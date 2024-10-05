President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Leadership Newspaper Group on its 20th anniversary and commended the media organisation for its enduring contribution to informed journalism and good governance.

The group began as a weekly newspaper on October 1, 2004, before transitioning to a daily national newspaper on February 1, 2006. The group also publishes LEADERSHIP Hausa and National Economy.

The president extolled the virtues of Sam Nda-Isaiah, pharmacist, businessman, columnist and politician, who was the founder and chairman of the newspaper group.

The president recalled Nda-Isaiah’s invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s vibrant media landscape, from his time as a weekly columnist at Daily Trust newspaper to founding Leadership Confidential and later establishing the Leadership newspaper.

He commended the newspaper’s board, management and staff for upholding the founder’s vision of producing a flagship national newspaper that promotes good governance, defends the interests of the Nigerian state and its people and adheres to the highest ethical standards of journalism.

The president also acknowledged the role of Nda-Isaiah’s wife, Zainab, who epitomises the ideal African woman. Following her husband’s passing in 2020, she took over as chairman and has successfully led the company to greater heights.

The president recognised the critical contributions of a dedicated team, including media icon Azubuike Ishiekwene, the editor-in-chief.

The president reaffirmed that his administration would continue to support journalists in performing their duties unhindered, free from threats, intimidation, or any form of inhibition, in accordance with the constitution.

The president he hopes that the Leadership newspapers would continue to churn out balanced stories that future generations will treasure as newspapers of untainted record.