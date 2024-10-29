President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed concern over the blackout in the northern region of Nigeria in the last week.

The president Monday summoned the Minister of Power Mr Adebayo Adelabu and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Mr Nuhu Ribadu over the blackout.

The president expresssed saddeness over the reports of vandalism and wilful destruction of power infrastructure and other public assets that caused the unfortunate blackout.

At a meeting with the Minister of Power, who briefed on efforts made by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to repair the damaged Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines, the president directed a long-term solution to the problem.

The president directed the Minister of Power and relevant agencies to speed up the pace of work to restore electricity to all the affected states in the North.

The president charged TCN engineers not to relent in bringing immediate relief to the people who need electricity to sustain their social and economic activities.

To ensure that restoration work continues unhindered, the president also directed the National Security Adviser Mr Nuhu Ribadu to work with the Army and Air Force to deploy adequate security personnel, including aerial cover, to protect the engineers who are fixing the damaged transmission line.

He implored traditional rulers, community leaders and other leaders of thought to work with security agencies to protect public assets and infrastructure.

He said the federalngovernment would no longer condone deliberate sabotage and destruction of public utilities.