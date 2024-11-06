President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated President Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th President of the United States of America (USA).

President Tinubu said looks forward to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the United States amid the complex challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world.

“Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens,” he said.

According to President Tinubu, Trump’s victory reflects the trust and confidence the American people have placed in his leadership. He congratulated them on their commitment to democracy.

President Tinubu said he believes that, given President Trump’s experience as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, his return to the White House as the 47th president would usher in an era of earnest, beneficial and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States.

Acknowledging the United States’ influence, power and position in determining the trend and course of global events, the Nigerian leader said he trusts that President Trump would bring the world closer to peace and prosperity.