President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejoiced with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Dr Olufemi Ogunyemi, on his election to the board of World Free Zone Organisation (WFZO).

The president said Ogunyemi’s election to the board of the international body is a testament to the ongoing reforms to reposition the economy and bring about a brighter future for all Nigerians.

The president commended the Chief Executive Officer of NEPZA for his bold initiatives in making the institution globally competitive and creating more export platforms by opening up more investment opportunities.

The president said he believes Ogunyemi’s election validates the Renewed Hope Agenda reforms, which are focused on long-term and sustainable growth, by attracting foreign direct investment into the real sector.

The president urged him to seize the moment of his elevation to burnish the country’s image, showcase the Renewed Hope Agenda on the global stage and integrate the Nigerian economy into the highly rewarding global economic ecosystem.