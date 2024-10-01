President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Tuesday announced national honours award for the President of the Senate Mr Goodwill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mr Tajuddeen Abbas and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Mrs Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbu, also known as Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The president also announced the conferment of national honours on the Deputy Senate President Senator Jibrin Barau and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Mr Benjamin Kalu.

He said Senate President and the Chief Justice of the Federation have been conferred with the honours of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) while the Deputy Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives would have the national honours of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

He said the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives has been awarded the Commander of the Order of Niger (CON).