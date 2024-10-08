President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commiserated with the Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, over the passing away of the family’s patriarch, Alhaji Abdullahi Sabi.

The president said he shares with the minister, his immediate and extended family the pain of the loss of the renowned politician, administrator and traditional ruler, who was a relentless champion for the cause of the poor and vulnerable.

He said Sabi’s lofty contributions to the Borgu Emirate Council and advocacy for peaceful and participatory development would always be remembered.

The deceased first served as superintendent of works at Borgu LGA and spent 21 years as district head of Melale before the Emirate Council deployed him to head the districts of Kigera, Sabuke and Luma at various times.

The president said he believes that the visionary leader, the pioneer Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatul Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Borgu Kingdom, lived for the good of humanity and the betterment of society.

He prayed that Allah would receive the soul of the departed leader and comfort his family.