The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, has reiterated the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to improve the welfare of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking when he received a delegation from the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum, led by its Chairman and President of Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri, the SGD said the Tinubu administration is poised to address some of the challenges facing the region.

He highlighted some of the efforts by the president in tackling some of the challenges facing the region through the establishment of the University of Environmental Technology in Ogoniland to address regional and national ecological challenges.

He said the president has also appointed key sons and daughters the Niger Delta in key federal government positions.

The SGF acknowledged the successive attempts made by the past leaders towards tackling some of the challenges facing the region which led to the establishment of the Ministry of Niger Delta, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and the Amnesty Programme amongs others.

He said the Tinubu administration is doing everything possible to resuscitate its indigenous refineries for the economic development of the country.

The SGF commended the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum for its solidarity to mobilise its people from the grassroot for the re-election of President Tinubu, stressing that zoning and power rotation are indispensable in the nation’s polity, which aims at promoting national unity, stability, and a sense of belonging among diverse ethnic and regional groups.

Speaking earlier, the xhairman of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum and President of Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri thanked President Tinubu for his timely intervention by nipping in the bud the festering crisis in Rivers State and bringing peace and stability.

He said the forum is grateful to the federal government for empowering the youths from the Niger Delta extraction through the Amnesty Programme.

He said the Niger Delta region would be mobilised for the re-election of President Tinubu to continue with the Renewed Hope Agenda in revamping the nation’s economy for sustainable development.