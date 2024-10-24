President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed an intensification of search and rescue for passengers of the ill-fated helicopter that crashed into the Atlantic near Bonny Finima on Thursday in Port-Harcourt.

The helicopter, operated by East Winds Aviation and registered as 5NBQG, was hired by Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to ferry some contract staff to the NNPC facility FPSO—NUIMS ANTAN.

The president urged military officers involved in various operations in the zone to join the rescue mission and provide all necessary support to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and other relevant agencies.

The president condoled with the board and staff of the NNPC Limited and the families of all those who were confirmed to have passed away in the accident.

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant eternal rest to the three departed souls and comfort their families.