President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Wednesday called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to embrace accountability in all forms, especially in respect of financial discipline and in the active promotion of top-level women and youth participation in the day-to-day operations of the party.

The President made call during the National Caucus meeting of the party, which took place at the State House Conference Centre.

The national leader of the APC said the future of the party belongs to Nigeria’s young people and women, considering their proven dedication and demonstrable prowess in election matters.

“As a party, we must handle our finances very well. I hope the financial audit recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) will help us strengthen our finances better. I thank our governors who contribute generously to the wallet of the party. These times are tough. We are challenged. Please continue to support the party.

“Our party also needs to be more gender friendly, and we need more participation from the youths because they own our tomorrow. Let’s get more youths and women involved. They are very dedicated election masters,” he said.

While intimating the party leaders in attendance which included Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, former National Chairmen Chief Bisi Akande and Chief John Oyegun, serving governors, former governors and National Assembly members, the President spoke on the decisions he has taken to reform the country’s economy, reiterating that Nigeria cannot continue to sustain the treasury-depleting fuel subsidy and losses incurred by the past foreign exchange management regime.

“We can’t continue to play poker with our economy. That is why I took the decisions I have taken so far,” he said.

In his welcome address, acting national chairman of APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari commended the President for the steps he has taken so far to reposition the economy for greater productivity and future prosperity.

The acting national chairman presented two memos to the national caucus – appointment of external auditors and filling of vacant party offices.

The two major party positions which the Caucus considered are that of the National Chairmanship and National Secretary seats that will be filled by the National Executive Council (NEC) at its next scheduled meeting for Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.